OC Supervisor Andrew Do faces calls for his resignation amid federal investigation

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Orange County supervisors and residents are calling for Supervisor Andrew Do to step down amid a federal investigation.

"I believe that his 650,000 residents deserve somebody who is going to be able to deliver services, be responsive to his constituents and -- again -- I don't do this lightly," Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

The growing calls to resign comes after Do's 23-year-old daughter, Rhiannon Do, was named in a lawsuit that accuses her and a nonprofit of misusing millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. The FBI raided Rhiannon Do's home last week.

"These are millions of dollars that could have gone to help so many people in the district that I represent, that could have used the support during a very difficult time," Sarmiento added. "To think, and now what is alleged, that these moneys were diverted and used for personal gain, purchase of homes, these are things that really do outrage me."

Last week Orange County sued Rhiannon Do, and the nonprofit she works for, Viet America Society, to recover more than $13 million. The nonprofit had been awarded the money during the pandemic to provide meals to elderly and disabled residents.

Orange County last week sued Supervisor Andrew Do's 23-year-old daughter, Rhiannon Do, and the nonprofit she works for, Viet America Society, to recover more than $13 million.

The lawsuit alleges that the organization instead used that money to purchase several properties.

"If Supervisor Do does not resign I will pursue every legal avenue available to have him removed from office," said Supervisor Katrina Foley. "I presume Supervisor Do is watching this meeting and will speak directly to him. Andrew please resign."

The public also taking the opportunity to call for his resignation

"This Andrew Do incident is a black eye on this great county of ours," said Orange County resident Mark Daniels.

If he does not step down, a vote is scheduled for Sept. 10 on whether to remove him from board appointments.

Eyewitness News spoke to Do last week but he did not want to comment on the lawsuit and has not provided any comment since.