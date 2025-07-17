Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with assaulting Long Beach police officer, DA says

The agent was reportedly also involved in an immigration raid in Pico Rivera where multiple people were detained.

The agent was reportedly also involved in an immigration raid in Pico Rivera last month where multiple people - including a U.S. citizen - were detained.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Border Patrol agent has been charged with assaulting a Long Beach police officer earlier this month outside a restaurant, authorities said.

The incident happened in the Shoreline Village parking lot on July 7.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, 29, was drunk and armed at the restaurant and reportedly entered the women's bathroom.

While inside, he approached a woman who saw his handgun, according to investigators. He reportedly left soon after the woman alerted the manager that Hodgson was armed, authorities said.

The DA's office said Hodgson was allegedly approached by a security guard outside the restaurant who saw Hodgson holding a firearm magazine and a firearm on his waistband.

Long Beach police officers responded to the scene and tried to detain Hodgson, but he refused to cooperate, authorities said.

"As Hodgson resisted arrest, he allegedly became agitated and physical with the officers, injuring one of them," said the DA's office in a statement.

Hodgson was charged with three felony counts of resisting an executive officer; one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer; one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a concealable firearm in public; one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm on person; and one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one's person.

The 29-year-old was due in court Thursday.

He's been ordered not to possess any firearms and he can't leave the state. He also has to attend three alcohol counseling meetings a week as a condition of his release.

Hodgson was reportedly one of the agents involved in an immigration raid last month in Pico Rivera in which Adrian Martinez - a 20-year-old U.S. citizen - was detained, according to Martinez's lawyer.

Adrian Martinez is speaking out after he was detained last month while trying to stop federal agents in Pico Rivera from taking away someone else.

"This agent happened to not have a mask on the day of Adrian's arrest, and because of that, he was quickly identified and connected to the incident in Long Beach," read a statement from The Miller Law Group. "The Border Patrol agent was arrested for an off duty act of felony violence, which is indicative of the violence frequently seen in ICE/Border Patrol arrests. The arrest confirms the fears many have right now regarding violent, unaccountable and unhinged federal agents roaming the streets."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Eyewitness News the matter is under investigation.

If convicted as charged, Hodgson faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.