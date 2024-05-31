Off-duty LAPD officer involved in shooting that left person dead in Ontario, officials say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was involved in a shooting that left a person dead in Ontario, officials said.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was involved in a shooting that left a person dead in Ontario Thursday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Euclid Avenue and 6th Street around 8:30 p.m., Ontario police Cpl. Eliseo Guerrero said.

Two males were found at the scene - an off-duty LAPD officer and a person with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, Guerrero said.

The off-duty LAPD officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition with unspecified injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the officer was shot at. A witness said the incident may have started with a confrontation over a minor traffic crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

The officer is cooperating in the investigation, Guerrero said.