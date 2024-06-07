West Coast Cheesesteaks serves classic Philly cheesesteaks with a re-imagined SoCal twist

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- West Coast Cheesesteaks in Glendora serves a re-imagined cheesesteak with an unmistakable Southern California twist, which includes special house-made cheese sauces.

"Cheesesteaks, that's what we do. We do one thing and we do it really well," said Michael Garcia, owner of the restaurant.

The menu is simple - with cheesesteaks made three ways, tater tots and onion rings.

Michael Garcia and his wife Jessica opened the restaurant in 2018. They were both working corporate jobs when they decided it was time for a change.

Jessica recalled how the idea came up one day after coming home from work. "I came home and he's like, 'I want to open up a restaurant' and I'm like, 'What!'"

Michael said people questioned the move.

"Everybody thought I was crazy. They're like, you haven't even made us a cheesesteak, have you ever been to Philly? I was like, no I've never even been to Philly. So I said, you know what I know I can make one and I do love a cheesesteak when I've had them out here. And I was like I'm going to just create one and I'm going to do it my way," said Michael proudly.

Their Np. 1 seller is the West Coast Cheesesteak made with the customer's choice of steak, chicken or veggies. It has grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos.

The hoagie roll is baked fresh daily and the sandwich is topped with one of three special house made cheese sauces: cheddar, poblano or chipotle.

if you are really hungry, you can bite into "The Big One." It's got extra meat and extra cheese.

Seeing as this is the West Coast, customers can order a breadless cheesesteak served in a bowl.

For those who are worried the bowl will not be enough, don't worry. Michael says he makes sure the bowls are full to the brim. In fact it's become a favorite among locals!

The restaurant has been named No. 4 on Yelp's 2022 Top 50 Places to Eat in the San Gabriel Valley.

The owner credits their quality ingredients and flavorful food, but most importantly their staff, like manager Ryan and Justice who is front of house.

"We love our staff, can't say enough about my staff. We're here for the community, we like serving the community, we hire within the community. You just have to believe. It's a grind and you got to keep going at it, every day, every day. You have to have a goal and you have to have a vision and I believe that's what it takes and my wife and I definitely believe in that vision together," said Michael.

West Coast Cheesesteaks is located at 1832-B E Rte 66 and is open 7 days a week.

