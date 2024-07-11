Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, authorities said Thursday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, 911 callers reported the two-vehicle crash in the area of Euclid Avenue and Mission Boulevard, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release. Witnesses said one vehicle left the scene of the collision.

A moment later, the Police Department received a 911 call from the driver who reportedly left the crash site, the news release said.

"The caller requested police aid and clarified they were in the area of Locust Street and Laurel Avenue," the statement said. "Additional officers went to the second location where they contacted the driver, later identified as Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman."

After a traffic investigator arrived at the scene and began an investigation, Bowman was found to be at fault and was arrested, according to authorities.

Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman is seen in an undated official photo. City of Ontario

Bowman and the other person involved in the crash were transported to a hospital.

Bowman was later released from the hospital, police said. The other driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, and was also released.

On Thursday, the councilmember remained under investigation for alleged DUI and hit-and-run with injuries, the news release said.

The case is expected to be submitted to the San Bernardino County district attorney's office for review.

Bowman, Ontario Mayor Paul Leon and City Manager Scott Ochoa did not immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ontario police at (909) 986-6711.