Man accused of shipping weapons to North Korea by hiding them in shipping containers from Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who lived in Ontario has been arrested on suspicion of shipping weapons and other items to North Korea, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Shenghua Wen successfully shipped firearms and ammunition to North Korea by concealing them inside shipping containers that were sent out from Long Beach and then through Hong Kong, according to a criminal complaint.

On Aug. 14, federal agents seized from his home two devices that he allegedly planned to sent to North Korea for military use. About a month later, they discovered 50,000 rounds of ammunition that authorities say he admitted were headed to the same country.

Federal authorities say Wen, a Chinese national, was in the United States illegally. He entered on a student visa in 2012 and never left.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and other federal authorities plan to announce more information at a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

