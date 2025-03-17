Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers prepare to open MLB season against Cubs in Tokyo

It's the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome to start the MLB season.

TOKYO (KABC) -- We're now less than 24 hours from the Los Angeles Dodgers' season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 1 on the mound for the Dodgers, and Shohei Ohtani is set to be in the lineup.

Somebody who won't be part of the upcoming two-game series is Mookie Betts. The Dodgers all-star has been battling a stomach illness since before the team left for Japan, and manager Dave Roberts said he's lost nearly 15 pounds from dehydration.

Betts is expected to be ready in time for the Dodgers' domestic opener on March 27.

ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki is in Japan with the Dodgers as they prepare to open their season in Tokyo against the Cubs. We'll have live coverage of the Dodger mania overseas leading up to the series Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.

Roberts back in Japan

It's a homecoming for Roberts, who was born on Japan's southern island of Okinawa to a Japanese mother and an American father. He's expecting relatives to attend from Okinawa, where last year he was honored by officials there.

"For me it's personal because I get to represent my mom's side of the family," Roberts said. "I have a lot of relatives and family that can watch this baseball game - watch a Dodgers game at night instead of having to watch us in the morning."

The time difference between Japan and the American east coast is 13 hours, and Japan is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

Japan is Dodgers country, swept away by Ohtani, the World Series title, and pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. They are expected to be the Dodgers starters against the Cubs

"I think our mission was accomplished painting the counry of Japan in Dodgers blue," Roberts said.

Yamamoto and Ohtani talked about the joy of being home, as did Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki, the likely DH. Imanaga is expected to start against Yamamoto in the first game.

"I hope my teammates are really enjoying Japan right now," Ohtani said. "But also I hope the fans get to see my teammates enjoying Japan."

Ohtani says pitching on track

Ohtani was reminded that he has not thrown a bullpen session in several weeks as he hopes to return to pitching after missing out last season following elbow surgery.

"I want to prioritize the hitting aspect as we're getting into the season, to give a little breather mentally and physically to the pitching side of thing," he said. "This is according to plan and I'm pleased with how things have been going."

Sasaki with something to prove

For Sasaki, it's different. The 23-year-old signed with the Dodgers two months ago and needs to prove himself, though many feel he's a can't-miss prospect.

"I literally was in Japan until a couple of months ago," he said through an interpreter. "For me it's more about being able to pitch in a different uniform on a differnt team and make sure I do perform at my best."

Sasaki met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday in his office and gave him an autographed Dodgers cap. He was accompanied by Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

"I'm truly happy that the Dodgers are opening the season in Japan," Japanese media reported Ishiba as saying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.