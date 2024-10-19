OC authorities release surveillance photos of suspect sought in Foothill Ranch bank robbery

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance photos show a masked suspect who is being sought after opening fire during a bank robbery in Foothill Ranch, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:03 p.m. Thursday to the Chase Bank branch at 26791 Portola Parkway, said Sgt. Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect fired a round near the foot of a teller, Gonzalez said. The teller was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was only described as wearing a bucket hat, black mask, yellow sweatshirt and tan pants.

The robber made off with about $31,000, he said.