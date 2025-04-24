OC community riled up over 'porn' campaign signs about control of public libraries

After backlash from the community, several signs have been vandalized -- cutting out or painting over the word "porn."

Some residents argue the signs, which ask residents to vote "no" on Measures A and B in the upcoming special election, are only encouraging kids to Google the word "porn."

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Campaign signs posted throughout Huntington Beach have left some residents speechless. "Protect our kids from porn," the signs read.

The signs ask residents to vote "no" on Measures A and B in the upcoming special election.

"It's very hard to miss," said Regina Aceves. "It's really upsetting, I was shocked to see it."

"The first thing you see before anything on that sign is the word 'porn'. You don't even read what the sign is for or what it's about. You just see the giant word 'porn,'" she expressed.

Measures A and B center around the city's public libraries.

If they pass, Measure A would eliminate a city council-appointed review board that would choose which books can be in the library. Measure B ensures that attempts to privatize the libraries are voted on by the public.

The "no" signs are paid for by a committee formed by Councilmember Chad Williams. He argues that explicit adult content is made available to kids at the library.

"Since it's in the public library, it needs to be publicly called out, and so I'm calling it," Williams said. "I'm speaking the truth. We need to get the porn out of the public library and protect our children."

Those who support the ballot initiatives called the councilman's claims wrong.

"State law prevents porn in libraries. Our librarians are trained professionals who do expert research on books to make sure they are appropriate for our library," said Spencer Hagaman, the campaign manager for Our Library Matters - Huntington Beach.

Some parents -- like Gina Clayton-Tarvin, who is also a trustee for Ocean View School District -- are outraged over conversations they're forced to have with their kids over the word "porn" on the signs.

"I would say the majority of children in Huntington Beach have their own cellphones, and many of them, I was told by their parents, went and Googled the word 'porn,'" Clayton-Tarvin said. "And what shows up when you Google the word 'porn?' Actual pornography."

However, Williams says he isn't backing down, despite some pushback from the community.

"They've destroyed thousands of dollars of signage. They have spray-painted and vandalized the city," Williams said. "They've berated me in front of my wife, deranged, screaming at me, calling me all kinds of names, terrified my children. My daughter was crying in the house. Now, she's scared, asking if everyone knows where we live."

Huntington Beach police warn that tampering with campaign signs is a crime. At least two men have been cited for misdemeanor vandalism for tampering with the campaign signs.

The special election in Huntington Beach will be held on June 10.