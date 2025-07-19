Orange County Fair kicks off in Costa Mesa with concerts, food and new attractions

The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa on Friday with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

The carnival rides, clever food-on-a-stick goodies and concerts at the Pacific Amphitheatre get a lot of attention from fair visitors, but OC Fair and Event Center's CEO James Canfield sang the praises of everything else the fair offers.

He recalled watching the judges scrutinize all of the contest entries for art, crafts, food, wine and other hobbies.

"It's really fascinating to watch and try to understand how serious that judging is and how professional and educated they are," Canfield said.

Some new attractions this year include a collection of original movie posters on display in an exhibit that also mimics the experience of shopping for videotapes at stores like Blockbuster.

"With each of those movie posters the originals were hand painted -- it wasn't a photograph," he said. "It was painted art and printed from there, so what they have is a collection of the original art from a lot of these movies like Back to the Future' and Star Wars.' "

Visitors will also see the movie posters for the various films about Superman as well, he added.

As for fair food, Canfield noted, "I have had a chance to taste some very incredible jams," but one of the big draws this year may be bacon cotton candy on a pork belly stick.

The annual Orange County Fair kicked off in Costa Mesa with decadent food, a lineup of concerts, and several new attractions.

"I can't think of anything better," he said, adding there's also a bacon-wrapped carnitas burrito. "I'm in," he said.

His wife is "very excited to get the deep-fried Oreo," he said.

Canfield said he was also looking forward to seeing rocker George Thorogood begin the live concerts with classic rockers Foghat on Friday.

"I remember seeing Foghat awhile back and I love George Thorogood," Canfield said.

Other popular acts are sure to be the tributes to Abba and the Bee Gees, Canfield said.

The tribute band industry is growing in popularity, Canfield said.

"It's sometimes the only way to see that music performed live because those groups and that talent aren't performing anymore," he said.

"People relate to all of that music that those folks put out," he said. "And the tribute bands make it accessible for everyone."

Canfield recalled meeting some of the most iconic musicians over the years running convention sites such as Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band fame. He's looking forward to seeing Los Angeles indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, which he first saw at Coachella.

"I think they're great," he said.

As a classical music fan he's also eagerly anticipating Beck performing with the Pacific Symphony.

"And Blues Travelers, the Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors -- that's right in my wheelhouse of music," he said.

One of the best things about the fair, he added, is how visitors can also see and meet up and coming artists on the community stages. Visitors can also meet the drivers in the Action Sports arena, he said.

"If you go see monster trucks at Angel Stadium you don't get those same opportunities," he said. "You can go to the zoo and see the animals, but they're away from you and behind the fence. Where do you get to stand right next to them and pet them?"

The carnival will feature new rides such as the Aviator, Soundstorm, the Royal Wheel and Frog Hopper. The Royal Wheel is a "massive Ferris wheel" that visitors can see illuminated as they drive by, he said.

Canfield advised fairgoers that attendance will continue to be capped each day as has been the tradition since the coronavirus pandemic so tickets must be ordered online and are not available at the gate anymore. Fair officials found that visitors enjoyed the smaller crowds.

"What we're trying to do is preserve the great guest experience for everyone, and we have an accessible event where everyone who wants to come can get in, but folks just have to plan," Canfield said.

"Now you can pick your day and know that when you get there it will be a good experience and you won't have such a large crowd."

Gone are the days of attempting to break attendance records, he said.

"We think we want to measure our success through guest satisfaction and positive guest experience and make sure everyone who comes has a great time," Canfield said.

Canfield also noted how affordable the fair is with general admission $13 for Wednesdays and Thursdays and $15 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for seniors and youths 6 to 12 are $7 a day. Parking is $15 for cars and motorcycles and $30 for buses and limousines.

Tickets purchased for shows at the Pacific Amphitheatre, the Hangar and Action Sports Arena include same-day fair admission at no extra cost.