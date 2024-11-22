7 cases of Legionnaires' disease in Westminster prompts warning from health officials

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County Health Care Agency officials are reporting seven Westminster residents have contracted Legionnaires' disease, prompting an advisory Thursday for business and property owners to check water management practices.

The seven who fell ill to the disease live in a northwest corner of the city. Health Care Agency officials were working to find out the source of the infections, with suspicions pointing to cooling towers, pools, spas or other water sources, as the bacteria responsible for the illness thrives in warm water environments.

It is usually spread by the inhalation of water drops in the air that come from sources such as a cooling tower mist, hot tub or decorative fountains. It can't be spread from person to person.

Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics and includes symptoms associated with pneumonia such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, achy muscles, headaches, chest pain and nausea or diarrhea.

There has been a steady rise of the disease over the past five years from 66 cases in 2019, 92 in 2023 and 82 reported so far this year.

Officials emphasize a slight risk to Westminster residents, but recommend that anyone who experiences those symptoms should see a doctor. The disease poses a greater risk to those 50 and older or anyone with a compromised immune system or with chronic respiratory issues such as asthma.

Officials advised property owners and businesses to check cooling towers, hot tubs or fountains to make sure they're clean and disinfected. They should have routine maintenance and be checked for Legionella bacteria.