Mistrial declared in case of Orange County judge accused of murdering his wife

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mistrial was declared in the case of an Orange County Superior Court judge accused of fatally shooting his wife in their Anaheim Hills home.

Jurors had been deliberating for more than a week.

On Monday, the jury was 11 to 1, with one member saying that Jefferey Ferguson was not guilty of murdering his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl, in 2023.

Prosecutors say Ferguson was drinking and shot her on purpose during an argument, while Ferguson claims the gun went off accidentally as he removed it from its holster.

On Friday, the jurors were sent home after telling the judge they were exhausted and remained deadlocked.

Monday's resumption of deliberations did nothing to break the deadlock, and the mistrial was declared shortly after 11 a.m.

Friday, the jury sent Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter this note: "We are exhausted. We have further movement. Is it possible we can leave at lunch and return on Monday?"

Defense attorney Cameron Talley objected, saying he was concerned that over another weekend some jurors might be affected by outside sources. Hunter overruled him and let the jury go for the weekend.

City News Service contributed to this report.