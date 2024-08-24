WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bodycam video shows OC deputies shooting man accused of decapitating his parents

Marc Brown Image
ByMarc Brown KABC logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 7:01AM
Video shows OC deputies shoot man accused of decapitating his parents
Authorities released bodycam video of the moment deputies opened fire on a man suspected of decapitating his parents in their mobile home in San Juan Capistrano. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department Thursday released harrowing bodycam video of the moment deputies opened fire on a man suspected of decapitating his parents in their mobile home in San Juan Capistrano.

Authorities discovered a bloody crime scene at the San Juan Mobile Estates after they responded to a domestic assault call on the morning of July 9.

The suspect's parents - 77-year-old Ronald Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil - were found decapitated and mutilated alongside their dead dog.

Deputies spotted the suspect, Joseph Gerdvil, a short time later. He was covered in blood and driving a golf cart that was stolen from a maintenance worker.

Footage shows the suspect walk toward a deputy who had his gun drawn. The deputy orders him to get on the ground, but the 41-year-old Gerdvil doesn't obey.

That's when a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Gerdvil was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged Gerdvil with two counts of homicide.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW