Bodycam video shows OC deputies shooting man accused of decapitating his parents

Authorities released bodycam video of the moment deputies opened fire on a man suspected of decapitating his parents in their mobile home in San Juan Capistrano. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department Thursday released harrowing bodycam video of the moment deputies opened fire on a man suspected of decapitating his parents in their mobile home in San Juan Capistrano.

Authorities discovered a bloody crime scene at the San Juan Mobile Estates after they responded to a domestic assault call on the morning of July 9.

The suspect's parents - 77-year-old Ronald Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil - were found decapitated and mutilated alongside their dead dog.

Deputies spotted the suspect, Joseph Gerdvil, a short time later. He was covered in blood and driving a golf cart that was stolen from a maintenance worker.

Footage shows the suspect walk toward a deputy who had his gun drawn. The deputy orders him to get on the ground, but the 41-year-old Gerdvil doesn't obey.

That's when a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Gerdvil was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged Gerdvil with two counts of homicide.