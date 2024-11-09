New musical takes audiences on 'Adventures in the Great Beyond'

An original new musical is taking the stage in Hollywood. "Adventures In The Great Beyond" dives into themes including soul-searching, mysticism, reincarnation, even karma...all told through song.

New musical 'Adventures in the Great Beyond' hits Hollywood An original new musical is taking the stage in Hollywood. "Adventures In The Great Beyond" dives into themes including soul-searching, mysticism, reincarnation, even karma...all told through song.

New musical 'Adventures in the Great Beyond' hits Hollywood An original new musical is taking the stage in Hollywood. "Adventures In The Great Beyond" dives into themes including soul-searching, mysticism, reincarnation, even karma...all told through song.

New musical 'Adventures in the Great Beyond' hits Hollywood An original new musical is taking the stage in Hollywood. "Adventures In The Great Beyond" dives into themes including soul-searching, mysticism, reincarnation, even karma...all told through song.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- There is an original new musical taking the stage in Hollywood called "Adventures In The Great Beyond."

It delves into themes including soul-searching, mysticism, reincarnation, even karma. It's all set in the middle of the Arizona desert.

"It's a journey of self-discovery," said director Tom Chiodo. "If you're 20 or you're 80, we're always looking to find ourselves. We're always looking to learn more."

Cast member Kim Taleas said, "I think every day we're learning and growing and I'm intrigued every day by the person I'm growing into."

Her fellow castmate, Michael Deni, said, "This show is so special. It just has such a great message and I think we just love performing it."

So does Musical Director Joe Netter. "Overall, it is definitely a pop-rock show," he said. "It's pretty piano rock heavy so I pulled a lot from Billy Joel, Elton John type of stuff, catchy tunes, definitely tunes everybody can sing."

This show marks Queenie Navarro's first professional musical. "I was just kind of like, 'No way! Is this my life right now? Am I actually doing this?' Yeah, I was super excited. And it turned out to be much bigger than I ever thought it would ever be," she said.

The show's stars believe you're in for some good music and a good time. "This is unlike anything I've ever been a part of before and it's definitely going to be something you've never seen before," said castmate Ryan Foreman.

Fellow performer Katherine Heflin said, "We really invite the audience into our space with our set design, with our characters, with the songs. We invite them to be a part of this ashram of the great beyond."

"Adventures in the Great Beyond" officially premieres at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre in Hollywood on November 9th.