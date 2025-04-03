Body matching description of missing 13-year-old boy found in Oxnard, police say

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A body matching the description of a missing 13-year-old boy was found in Oxnard on Wednesday, police said.

Oscar Omar Hernandez was reported missing Sunday by his family when he didn't come home from visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD says the agency's Robbery-Homicide Division took the lead in the investigation on Monday, with detectives gathering evidence that led them to an area of interest in Oxnard.

On Wednesday, AIR7 was over Harbor Boulevard, near the Santa Clara River, as law enforcement conducted a death investigation.

Police say a body matching the description of the missing teen was found, but the identity of the person has not been confirmed. A cause of death is unknown.

The FBI was also assisting in the investigation.