Palm Market and Deli has been serving city of Orange since 1925 and still going strong

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Located just steps away from Chapman University, Palm Market and Deli in the city of Orange has been serving the community since 1925 - yes, nearly 100 years!

It's the longest continuously operated business in the city.

"It's an amazing community. Everyone is so welcoming, kind, supportive," said Andy Ceder, the restaurant's owner.

The eatery features a big menu, including sandwiches, salads, smoothies and wraps. Everything ranges between $10 to $20.

There's also a little market to grab even more goodies before you head out.

"We also have some cool music playing in the background. There's some good vibes, good energy," said Paulina Gonzalez, the restaurant's manager.

The Society sandwich is the best seller. It features ham, salami, pepperoni and veggies, all loaded onto a sub roll.

The roast beef sandwich is another best seller. Plus, the Super Bird is a must try. It has turkey, bacon, jam and goat cheese on a toasted buttered, sourdough bread.

The bread is baked fresh daily, and so are the cannolis.

It's no surprise Palm Market and Deli is hometown favorite across generations.

"We have some customers that would walk in as kids and grab their favorite snacks and now they're bringing in their kids so it's just beautiful to see. To be part of the community, to serve the community, and be here for them," Gonzalez said.

Thank you Nadim Seder from Orange for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.