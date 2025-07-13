Paramount barbershop hosting community fundraiser for family who lost home to fireworks

A community is stepping up to help a Carson family who lost their home in a fire that is believed to have been caused by fireworks on the 4th of July.

A community is stepping up to help a Carson family who lost their home in a fire that is believed to have been caused by fireworks on the 4th of July.

A community is stepping up to help a Carson family who lost their home in a fire that is believed to have been caused by fireworks on the 4th of July.

A community is stepping up to help a Carson family who lost their home in a fire that is believed to have been caused by fireworks on the 4th of July.

A community is stepping up to help a Carson family who lost their home in a fire that is believed to have been caused by illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Uriel Ojeda was running errands on that day when he received a text from his girlfriend.

"The house is on fire!" he said the text read. "And I'm like, 'What? I looked at my cameras... and it's just smoke traveling in front of the house."

Ojeda rushed home, and fortunately his girlfriend and their daughter were safe, but most of their belongings were either damaged or destroyed.

He blames the fire on people using illegal fireworks that ignited dry grass in an empty lot before it spread to his home next door.

It was the second time in a little more than a year that Ojeda has been burned out of his home. He says in December 2023, his apartment caught fire when the gas company was installing a new meter and had to check his stove.

"I guess they might have left the stove on and then they walked out and a few minutes later it started," he said. "We lost a lot of valuable stuff."

Now, the owner of RCee's Barbershop in Paramount, where Ojeda works cutting hair, is hoping to get him back on track.

On Sunday, the owner will host a community party to help raise some money for Ojeda and his family. Food will be served, bands will be playing and kids can keep busy with a bouncy house.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. RCee's is at 16601 Paramount Boulevard in Paramount.