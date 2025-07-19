2 arrested nearly four years after Pasadena teen shot and killed in his bedroom

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly four years after a Pasadena teenager was shot and killed in his home, prosecutors Friday announced two people have been arrested and charged in the murder.

Muhammad Abdul-Malik, 38, and Teraeja Laquanna Flemming, 31, have been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in November 2021, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Iran was playing video games in his bedroom at his home on North Raymond Avenue when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vacant lot across the street, according to the DA's office.

Abdul-Malik is accused of firing a single gunshot through a window of Iran's home and then fleeing in a getaway car allegedly driven by Flemmings.

"The violence that took this young boy's life is not only tragic, but also unacceptable and criminal," L.A. County District Attorney Hochman said in a statement. "No family should ever have to endure the heartbreak of losing a child under such horrific circumstances."

Abdul-Malik is also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors alleged that Abdul-Malik personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Flemmings is expected in court next week in Pasadena, while Abdul-Malik is currently in custody in Florida and awaiting extradition.

If convicted as charged, Abdul-Malik faces 53-years-to-life in state prison and Flemmings faces 25-years-to-life in state prison.