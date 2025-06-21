Pasadena cancels Saturday swim lessons, other park programs after reports of immigration enforcement

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena canceled park programming Saturday after reports of federal immigration enforcement activity in that city.

"The city of Pasadena is cancelling programming, including swim lessons and other programs at Villa Parke, Robinson Park and Victory Park today, Saturday, June 21, out of an abundance of caution after seeing social media posts of what appears to be federal enforcement activity at Villa Parke this morning and the potential escalation of conflict that unannounced federal enforcement activity causes," city officials said in a statement on X.

Reached by ABC7, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on the record.

AIR7 was flying over the area when federal agents deployed some kind of tear gas or smoke bombs on a small crowd of protesters.

Developments in Pasadena came one day after Maywood and Bell became the latest Los Angeles County cities where protests against the Trump administration's enforcement of immigration law have been met with violence.

Also on Friday, Vice President JD Vance accused Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of encouraging violent immigration protests as he used his appearance in Los Angeles to rebut criticism from state and local officials that the Trump administration fueled the unrest by sending in federal officers.

Vance also referred to Sen. Alex Padilla, the state's first Latino senator, as "Jose Padilla," a week after the Democrat was forcibly taken to the ground by officers and handcuffed after speaking out during a Los Angeles news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on immigration raids.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.