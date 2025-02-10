Nearly 60 cats, dogs up for adoption at Pasadena Humane Society after Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of cats and dogs displaced by last month's deadly Eaton Fire are now up for adoption and in need of a forever home.

The Pasadena Humane Society shut down after the fire broke out, but its staff continued to work double-time providing care for hundreds of cats and dogs. On Monday, it resumed the work of finding homes for nearly 60 animals.

Ginny Harwood was among the people who showed up in hopes of taking a kitten home.

Harwood didn't lose her home in the fire, but she recently suffered an irreplaceable loss all the same.

"I lost my husband three weeks ago," she told Eyewitness News, her voice thick with tears.

The humane society is desperately hoping more big hearts like Ginny will decide to adopt, especially given that a lot more animals are being housed at the facility since the fire.

"We haven't had this many animals on site in a really long time and the only outlet for us, really, are adoptions, so now is the time to come adopt," said Kevin McManus. "We'd really appreciate it."

Larissa Simental also showed up Monday to find a furry companion.

"These fur babies, they deserve a loving home and that's why we want to get one of them," she told Eyewitness News.

The organization is also housing 200 animals who fall under the emergency evacuation order on the heels of the Eaton Fire. Even though it limits their space, the humane society said they will not adopt those animals out.

"For those 200 animals, there's no timeline," McManus said. "We're going to hold on to them until people say 'Hey, I'm ready to take my pets back.' That might be nine months, a year - it doesn't matter. We've committed to doing that because we don't want people to also lose a family member on top of their home."