Pasadena police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl at bus stop

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Pasadena are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl while she was waiting for a bus, authorities said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, it happened Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. near the Metro Lake Avenue station.

The girl was sitting on a bus bench when the suspect sat next to her and sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect, who was identified only as a man in his 30s or 40s, fled on a bicycle and remains at large.

Police said the girl reported the assault once she arrived at school.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available but police say he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department.