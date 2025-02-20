Fire victims in need find hope at Pasadena resource center

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena multi-service organization Foothill Unity Center has helped people in crisis for decades, but it's also pivoting to help victims of the Southern California wildfires.

On Wednesday morning, there was a line of cars with people hoping to get assistance. Many were regulars who come weekly for their basic needs, but some were directly impacted by the wildfires.

At the center, people can find food, water, clothing, shoes, cookware, diapers, toys, and even pet food.

There are also resources and guidance to help families rebuild, including case workers who can talk them through rental assistance.

We met Frederick Boot of Altadena, who told Eyewitness News his family lost everything in the fire.

They've lived in two hotels and four Airbnbs since the disaster. They were hoping to get some new pots and pans as they navigate the overwhelming task of rebuilding.

"It's a full time job between FEMA, between insurance, adjusters, architects, builders," Boot said. "It's another full time job."

The center has received an abundance of donations, so right now, they are asking for money and gift cards. Volunteers are also needed to help sort and distribute everything.

If you would like to help, you can visit FoothillUnityCenter.org.

Foothill Unity Center is located at 191 N. Oak Ave., in Pasadena.