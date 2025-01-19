Pasadena restaurants feeling the burden after Eaton Fire devastates community

Three restaurant owners in Pasadena, which was hit hard by the Eaton Fire, are uncertain about whether or not they'll be able to stay in business.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Just when many restaurants had turned the corner of surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, some near the fire zones in Los Angeles County are feeling the same burden all over again. The doors are open but no one is coming in.

"The community was not in the mood to go out and eat or drink," said Nader Kaiser, owner of Marina.

The restaurant is located south of the 210 Freeway, a full three miles from the Eaton Fire. But after closing for six days, they reopened to very little traffic.

"There's nobody coming to the restaurant. The restaurant business is very fragile," Kaiser said. "This is the time that if you want to go eat, go out and spend some money in Pasadena."

Don Bitonti owns Domenico's, the oldest Italian restaurant in Pasadena, which didn't have gas or electricity for days. He spent the night of the fire on the roof with his son putting out embers until they had to flee.

"We left probably around 11:30. I didn't think the building would still be standing by morning, just because of how bad the embers were coming," Bitonti said.

He said he can't complain because the building emerged unscathed.

"I have so many friends and family, even employees, that have lost everything," he added.

Still, he lost around $10,000 worth of food and wants to reopen to serve the community that's been visiting his family-owned restaurant since 1960.

"The community is why we've been here 65 years. I want to do my part to give back and I can't without the doors open," said Bitonti.

Onil Chibas, owner of Deluxe 1717, said the whole situation has been "very traumatic."

The restaurant, also located south of the fire, reopened last week to give away free lunches. Chibas plans to expand the restaurant's hours from four days a week serving dinner only and brunch on weekends, to opening seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

"I want to be there for them, and at least they know that it's here," he said. "I didn't want them to have to think about whether we're open or not."

Meanwhile, Kaiser said he has faith that the community will overcome.

"I know how severe it is, but it's a resilient community."