Pedestrian killed in Gardena hit-and-run crash; investigation underway

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Gardena that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Rosecrans Avenue, just west of Broadway. Details are limited, but AIR7 HD captured several California Highway Patrol officers on the scene as well as the coroner's office.

It's unclear what led to the crash and information on the driver involved is unknown.

The area remains closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.