WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian killed in Gardena hit-and-run crash; investigation underway

KABC logo
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 1:44PM
Pedestrian killed in Gardena hit-and-run crash; investigation underway
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Gardena that left a pedestrian dead.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Gardena that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Rosecrans Avenue, just west of Broadway. Details are limited, but AIR7 HD captured several California Highway Patrol officers on the scene as well as the coroner's office.

It's unclear what led to the crash and information on the driver involved is unknown.

The area remains closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW