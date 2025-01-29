Pedestrian struck and killed in South LA; responding police vehicle is hit, injuring 2 officers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday at an intersection in South Los Angeles, and two officers who responded to the scene were injured when their cruiser was struck by a vehicle.

The first collision was reported about 3:40 at Avalon Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, and LAPD spokesperson said. No arrest or citation was immediately announced.

Two investigating officers were inside their patrol unit when they were struck by a vehicle. The officers were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Whether the second driver was detained was unclear.

The investigation was ongoing.