La Mar brings a taste of Peru with CA flair to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- La Mar offers unique seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes that showcase sea-to-table cooking.

If you're looking for mouthwatering food with a beautiful view of the Bay Bridge, look no further than La Mar.

The Peruvian restaurant with a California flair offers a menu filled with unique fresh fish options, "We make everything in-house, so if we can't get it imported from Peru itself, we actually go to the farmers market and we try to collaborate with some of the local farmers," said Gina Lee, La Mar bar manager.

Located at Pier 1 1/2 along the Embarcadero, La Mar weaves Peruvian flavors, color, and history into everything that's served, "We play around with different recipes, but we always try to have a Peruvian element with the cocktails that we're serving," said Lee.

From California ceviche with local halibut to Peruvian-style sushi, Executive Chef Victoriano Lopez puts his passion and energy into every dish. Lee said, "Victoriano is a great chef, he's super passionate and it kind of rubs off throughout the entire house. All of the staff, we just love watching him cook. It's a lot of fun."

