'Pillowcase Rapist' expect to be released, could be placed in Antelope Valley

Convicted rapist Christopher Hubbart, also known as the "Pillowcase Rapist," will be released from the Department of State Hospitals and could be housed in an Antelope Valley community; however, before his release, officials want to hear from the public about Hubbart's placement.

A Santa Clara judge found Hubbart suitable for conditional release in March 2023. Hubbart has a long history of committing violent sex crimes against women, with sex assaults dating back to 1973, 1982 and 1990. He was convicted in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties for a series of rapes.

Hubbart admitted to raping and assaulting about 40 women between 1971 and 1982. Authorities place the number of victims closer to 100. He used a pillowcase to muffle the screams of some of his victims.

The DSH recommended that Hubbart be housed at 28800 Cruthers Creek Road in Pearblossom, near Juniper Hills.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office objected to Hubbart's conditional release, according to a statement from the agency.

"Continuing to release sexually violent predators into underserved communities like the Antelope Valley is both irresponsible and unjust," District Attorney Gascón said in the statement. "Repeatedly placing these individuals in the same community shows a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our residents. Our deputy district attorneys will persist in opposing Mr. Hubbart's placement in the Antelope Valley."

In 2014, Hubbart was released to Lake Los Angeles with an ankle bracelet. Two years later, he was taken back into custody for failing to meet the terms of his release. In 2017, he was ordered back to a California state mental hospital for violating the conditions of his release.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on residents to voice their concerns about the proposed placement location for Hubbart.

"Our Juniper Hills, Pearblossom, and the Antelope Valley residents at large have every right to voice their concerns about this predator's placement in their community," Barger said in a statement. "While I understand that the state performs a comprehensive study and assessment before proposing a site, nothing takes the place of the real-world perspectives that only community members can offer."

People can submit written comments to the district attorney's office at svpcomments@da.lacounty.gov on or before Sept. 17.

A hearing to determine Hubbart's placement is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Dept. 113 at the Hollywood Courthouse.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to the national sexual assault hotline, Rape And Incest National Network (RAINN), at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or chat with someone online at rainn.org.