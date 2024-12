Pilot passes out during 1st solo flight but manages to land plane safely at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot passed out while on his first solo flight, but he somehow managed to land the plane safely at John Wayne Airport.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear what exactly what happened. Officials say there was a medical emergency.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.