Growing homeless encampment on Dockweiler State Beach to be cleared

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A growing homeless encampment on Dockweiler State Beach is set for a major cleanup.

"That's all we need, is just a little bit of attention," Playa del Rey resident Bill Poulis said.

"It's a little lawless out here. It's awful," said Lucy Han, co-founder of Friends of the Jungle, a nonprofit that works to address issues in the Playa del Rey community.

The number of tents on the beach has increased over the past few months, Han said. She said the people living in tents - which now surround public bathrooms - bring needles, start fires and leave feces in the area.

"You can't go to the bathrooms down there. Mothers will not let their kids go to the bathroom at the beach," Poulis said.

Los Angeles city park rangers were seen posting a cleanup notice on one of the tents Wednesday. The operation was organized by L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park.

The park rangers said they posted more than 30 notices Wednesday.

That major cleanup includes removing trash, clothing and tents. It will cover all of Dockweiler Beach and starts Thursday morning.

Getting help has been challenging. The state leases the beach to the city of L.A., but it is managed by the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors, according to the county website.

Residents are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to enforce a recent Supreme Court ruling that allows bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

"It's a little confusing, but everyone's pointing the finger," Han said. "So why [ doesn't ] Gov. Newsom just come here? It's state-owned property. Let's see him come here and help us."

Eyewitness News reached out to Newsom's office but did not hear back.