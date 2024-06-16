Firefighters find 1 dead, 1 injured at bottom of cliff in San Pedro

Firefighters recovered a body and helped an injured person at the bottom of the cliffs at Point Fermin early Sunday.

Firefighters recovered a body and helped an injured person at the bottom of the cliffs at Point Fermin early Sunday.

Firefighters recovered a body and helped an injured person at the bottom of the cliffs at Point Fermin early Sunday.

Firefighters recovered a body and helped an injured person at the bottom of the cliffs at Point Fermin early Sunday.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters recovered a body and helped an injured person at the bottom of the cliffs at Point Fermin early Sunday.

Los Angeles firefighters were called to the scene in San Pedro just before 2 a.m. for a cliff rescue.

When they arrived they found one deceased person at the bottom of the cliffs and a second person with injuries. The injured person was brought to a local hospital.

They were unable to airlift the body because of low visibility but another land-based rope rescue crew was brought in.