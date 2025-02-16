2 in custody after police chase ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured after a police chase ended in a crash in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

The incident unfolded shortly before midnight as officers responded to reports of a driver with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As they were taking a report, a witness spotted the suspect's car. When police tried to stop that car, the driver sped off and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended in a crash at Los Angeles and 17th streets.

Two people were taken into custody.

The condition of those who were injured was not available. It's unclear if any of those individuals are the suspects.