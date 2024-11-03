Police search for 2 'theft by trickery' suspects in San Fernando Valley

Police say they use some sort of sleight of hand to take the victim's jewelry or watch and replace it with a fake.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are urging residents in the San Fernando Valley to keep an eye out for two suspects behind a series of "thefts by trickery."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives have seen a rise in this type of crime in the area.

The two suspects - described only as a man and a woman in their 30s to 50s - mainly target victims in parking lots as they're walking to and from their vehicles, according to police.

The two also travel in SUVs or minivans. Police said the suspects will stay in their vehicles and ask the victims for directions or start a seemingly friendly conversation.

They say remarks like "Today is a holy day and I need to ..." or "Today is my birthday and I want to share ..."

Police said the suspects will then reach out through the open window and hug or shake the victim's hand.

"During this encounter, the suspect places fake gold jewelry and removes the victim's diamond necklaces, rings and high-end watches without the victim noticing it right away," police said.

These crimes have happened throughout the city of Los Angeles and neighboring areas.

Anyone who's been a victim or knows anything about the pair is urged to contact the LAPD's Van Nuys Robbery Division.