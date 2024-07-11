Police searching for man seen throwing lit firework at dog in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana.

The incident happened over the 4th of July weekend outside of a home on West Pine Street. In the video, you can see the man inside a silver sedan, throwing the firework into the front yard.

The firework exploded in the dog's face, causing significant burns and bleeding.

The injuries are non-life-threatening, and the dog, whose name is Romeo, is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.