WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police searching for man seen throwing lit firework at dog in Santa Ana

KABC logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 5:29AM
Santa Ana PD searching for man seen throwing lit firework at dog
Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana.

The incident happened over the 4th of July weekend outside of a home on West Pine Street. In the video, you can see the man inside a silver sedan, throwing the firework into the front yard.

The firework exploded in the dog's face, causing significant burns and bleeding.

The injuries are non-life-threatening, and the dog, whose name is Romeo, is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW