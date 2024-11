Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Fontana, surrounding areas

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Fontana area Saturday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported around 2:20 p.m. Saturday with a depth of about 4 miles.

The shaking was felt in Pomona.

No damages or injuries were reported.

