President Donald Trump goes off the rails when asked about California wildfires

President Donald Trump went off the rails when asked about California wildfires during his first full day in office. He claims city officials are diverting "limitless" water to the ocean through a "massive valve."

President Donald Trump - with top technology CEOs at his side Tuesday afternoon - announced a new $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure project. But when the conversation turned to California's wildfires, Trump went off the rails.

"When you're a rich person you like to take showers," he said.

He claimed Los Angeles limits residents to just 38 gallons of water a day, and referred to some mythical "valve" that could bring limitless water to L.A., but that officials instead diverted to the ocean.

"They have a valve, think of a sink but multiply it by many thousands of times the size of it, it's massive. And you turn it back toward Los Angeles. Why aren't they doing it? They either have a death wish, they're stupid or there's something else going on that we don't understand," Trump said.

Trump, who criticized the response to the wildfires during his inaugural address, has said he will travel to Los Angeles on Friday.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said the devastation left by the blazes underscores the need for partnership between the state and federal governments.

"I look forward to President Trump's visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild," Newsom said in a statement.

Resistance to Trump's latest moves is already underway in California. Trump on Monday moved to end birthright citizenship, meaning future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.

Twenty-two states - including California - are now suing Trump.

"This stands to impact more than 20,000 babies born each year in California who would have been citizens, who should be citizens," Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The American Civil Liberties Union held a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol in Sacramento, pledging to fight any Trump moves it finds to be harmful to American rights.

"We are here to defeat, to delay, to dilute Trump's extreme agenda at every level, including the state and local levels," ACLU's Chief Political and Advocacy Officer Deirdre Schifeling said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.