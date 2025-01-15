Biden, in prime time, to bid farewell to nation as Trump prepares to take office

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will give his last Oval Office address as he prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump and exit politics after a decadeslong career.

Biden is delivering his farewell address to the nation in prime time. He is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden is leaving the White House after four years with a complex legacy bookended by Trump's historic return to Washington.

President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters as he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The speech comes just five days before Trump's inauguration. Biden will be in attendance as his successor is sworn in, resuming a tradition of American democracy that Trump himself sidestepped in 2021.

In a letter released Wednesday morning, Biden reflected on where his administration started in the shadows of COVID and the Jan. 6 attack by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol.

"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case," he said as he reflected his time in office.

Biden has been taking time in the final weeks of his administration to try to cement his legacy.

On Monday, in remarks delivered at the State Department, Biden asserted the U.S. was better positioned on the world stage and with its key partners now than during Trump's first term.

"A new challenge will certainly emerge in the months and years ahead, " Biden said. "But even so, it's clear my administration is leaving the next administration with a very strong hand to play, and we're leaving them and America with more friends and stronger alliances whose adversaries are weaker and under pressure."

Biden specifically touted his administration's support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion and steps taken to diminish Iran. He also defended the removal of troops from Afghanistan, though the chaos that accompanied the withdrawal cast a pall on his presidency.

Last Friday, after closing out his presidency with another positive jobs report, Biden said he believed he was leaving behind an economy that is "stronger than ever."

Biden also spoke about his cornerstone legislation he credited with helping the economy rebound: the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief bill that provided stimulus checks to Americans and billions in aid for small businesses; the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive climate, health and tax law; and the CHIPS Act, a multibillion-dollar law to boost domestic computer chip manufacturing.

But record high inflation earlier in his term, paired with high interest rates, contributed to deep economic discontent that plagued his own reelection bid and later Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 campaign against Trump.

Biden was questioned during the event if he regretted his decision to drop out of the race.

"I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump," Biden said, adding the choice to step aside was made to help unify the Democratic Party.

In fact, the last time Biden spoke to Americans from behind the Resolute desk was in July 2024 on ending his bid for a second term. Then, he was surrounded by family members as he said being commander in chief was the honor of his life but that it was time to "pass the torch" to the next generation.

Biden, 82, is departing Washington after arriving on the scene in 1972 as one of the nation's youngest senators. After 36 years on Capitol Hill, he became vice president of the United States when Americans elected Barack Obama in 2008.

Then in 2020, Biden reached the pinnacle of American political power when he clinched the Democratic nomination for president after two previous failed attempts and went on to trounce Trump in the general election.

When asked recently about what to expect from him after his presidency comes to a close, Biden smiled and indicated he wouldn't be going quiet.

"I'm not going to be out of sight or out of mind," Biden said.

ABC News' Michelle Stoddart and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.