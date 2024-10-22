New pro-Palestinian encampment appears at UCLA

A pro-Palestinian encampment appeared on the campus of UCLA on Monday - months after a much larger encampment was dismantled by police.

New pro-Palestinian encampment appears at UCLA A pro-Palestinian encampment appeared on the campus of UCLA on Monday - months after a much larger encampment was dismantled by police.

New pro-Palestinian encampment appears at UCLA A pro-Palestinian encampment appeared on the campus of UCLA on Monday - months after a much larger encampment was dismantled by police.

New pro-Palestinian encampment appears at UCLA A pro-Palestinian encampment appeared on the campus of UCLA on Monday - months after a much larger encampment was dismantled by police.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment appeared on the campus of UCLA on Monday - months after a much larger encampment was dismantled by police.

There were several tents set up near Powell Library, and there were also banners with slogans that read "stop arming Israel" and "resistance is justified."

The protest remained peaceful.

UCLA has been repeatedly roiled by protests and the university administration's handling of the situation.

Earlier this year, a pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counter-protesters, with no immediate response from police, and dozens were then arrested as the camp was cleared.

The episode led to reassignment of the campus police chief and creation of a new campus safety office.

The protesters demand the university divest from Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.