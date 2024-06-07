An recently-approved ordinance allows for the Pride flag to be raised at city hall and elsewhere in the Civic Center in June.

Progress Pride flag flies over LA City Hall for first time

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a big day for the city of Los Angeles on Thursday.

City officials raised the Progress Pride flag at city hall for the first time.

The city council approved the new policy Friday on a 12-0 vote. Councilman Tim McOsker and fellow councilmembers John Lee and Kevin de León were absent during the vote.

On Tuesday, councilmembers instructed the city attorney's office to prepare an ordinance to update the current flag regulations. Councilmembers wanted to change the policy to ensure that the Progress Pride Flag -- a version of the Pride Flag that some LGBTQ+ advocates say is more inclusive -- was flown in time for Pride Month in June.

The monthlong celebration commemorates lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride, a movement that began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1969 in New York City.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.