Proposed legislation aims to stop looting, impersonating emergency workers during disasters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna and lawmakers are expected to announce legislation they are proposing to toughen laws against looting and impersonating emergency workers during disasters and the recovery process.

The proposed legislation is scheduled to be announced Monday morning at the Hall of Justice.

The legislation was motivated by the devastating January wildfires with more than two dozen arrests of people accused of looting in fire zones, with some allegedly impersonating firefighters to avoid law enforcement.

In one such instance, an Oregon couple was arrested impersonating firefighters with a fire truck they allegedly purchased at an auction. They are accused of targeting the Palisades Fire area in an effort to loot.

A man and a woman from Oregon were arrested for reportedly impersonating firefighters and using an illegitimate fire truck in the Palisades Fire area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday.

"For those who commit crimes from looting to arson to impersonation of firefighters to price gouging to financials scams, justice will be swift and significant," Hochman said when announcing charges last month. "You will be arrested, prosecuted, and punished to the full extent of the law. Targeting victims of these fires at their lowest moment is despicable and shameful, and this office will do everything in its power to support the victims and bring their victimizers to justice."

City News Service contributed to this report.