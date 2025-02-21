'Uber with guns': App available in LA provides armed security with click of a button

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Need armed security? There's an app for that.

A new app called Protector is being described as "Uber with guns." With a click of a button, app users can hire a bodyguard specific to their needs.

The app comes after several high-profile robberies. Currently, the service is only available in Los Angeles and New York.

Users get to choose the type of bodyguard they want, how they should dress and what type of black car is needed for the occasion. The elite service provides private security from active or veteran law enforcement and members of the military.

The company says all protectors are vetted, but they're not cheap. The standard rate is $1,000 an hour with a five-hour minimum. Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas says that's a standard timeframe.

"Anytime you have a service like this, like anything, they have to be fully licensed. In the state of California, BSIS - (Bureau of Security and Investigative Services) - has to license you. You have to have what's called a guard card to do this type of business. Then you also have what's called a firearms permit, which allows you to carry a weapon."

Thomas also says consumers should verify.

"What is their background? Are they just law enforcement? Are they just military? Have they gone to a bodyguard school?" Thomas said. "Have they gone to a protection school, like I put myself through in the late 90s. So these are things that I as a consumer would want to make sure that they have."

The company claims its professionals are licensed to carry under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act. Experts say it's also a good idea to verify the company is insured for liabilities.