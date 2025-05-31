Protesters gather as California transgender student-athlete competes in CIF finals amid controversy

CIF announced a compromise, allowing two more athletes to compete if the student made the finals. If she makes the podium, the next finisher will receive the same medal.

CLOVI, Calif. (KABC) -- California's high school track-and-field state finals are underway in Clovis amid controversy.

At the center of the controversy is AB Hernandez, a transgender student-athlete from Jurupa Valley competing in three events.

On Friday, protesters gathered outside the first rounds of the competition.

The high school junior's participation has sparked national and local outrage.

"California is failing our girls," said Sophia Lorey, a former CIF and college athlete. "This isn't some complicated gray area. This is basic biology and common sense. "This is the erasure of female athletics."

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds to California for letting transgender students play in women's sports.

READ MORE: Threatening to withhold funding for California, Trump cites case of transgender athlete at IE school

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) then announced a compromise, allowing two additional athletes to compete if AB made the finals. And if AB makes the podium, the next finisher will receive the same medal.

"All the news and attention to this young athlete, I think it's too much. And it is an issue, and I think a compromise has been reached, and just let the athlete compete with the fair compromise that was reached," said Carina Quezada-Adan, a Bay Area resident.

AB's mother issued a statement, saying she is heartbroken that her child is being attacked for simply being who she is.

