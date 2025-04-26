Law enforcement raid at Pomona auto body shop draws swift response by immigration watchdog groups

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A law enforcement raid Friday at a Pomona auto body shop drew a swift response from immigration watchdog groups, who quickly descended on the scene.

A statement released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said: "The Riverside Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau, with the assistance of the Homeland Security Special Response Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant."

The operation comes after an immigration enforcement sweep on Tuesday, during which a 58-year-old man was detained at gunpoint outside his barber shop. That same day, more than a dozen day laborers were arrested at a Home Depot parking lot in Pomona.

Although the sheriff's office says Friday's operation at Moon Auto Collision was executing a search warrant, it does very little to calm the anxiety many feel over the recent immigration enforcement operations in the area.

"Right away I texted the Mayor of Pomona letting him know this was happening," said Claudia Bautista of the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center.

Mayor Timothy Sandoval came to see for himself and to try and get answers. He told Eyewitness News that he was not made aware of Friday's action in his city until he received a call from the watchdog group.

In a video, Sandoval is heard speaking to law enforcement.

"You guys are terrorizing our community. I am just telling you. I know you are doing your job, I get it. But this is what you are creating in this community. They're hard-working, good people."

Small business owners say it's taking a toll on their customers and employees.

"Customers are scared. They are not coming to buy anything. They are not coming to get repairs done, and basically workers are also scared you know. My two workers did not show up today," said Mubbashir Ali, of Empire Automotive.

Some immigration advocates say local law enforcement and Homeland Security appear to be working together.

"State law that prohibits collaboration with local law enforcement and ICE or Border Patrol, and so that's why we need to know... there's only certain situations in which they're allowed to cooperate," Bautista said.

Bautista is referring to SB 54, which is California's Values Act and limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration officials, but under limited circumstances, they can cooperate.

The owner of Moon Auto Collision said it's a family-owned business and that they are being terrorized, and that it's unfortunate things like this are happening in Pomona. For his part, Mayor Sandoval promised to get more answers about Friday's law enforcement operation.