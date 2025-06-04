Rain, hail and lightning prompt flood advisories, force beach closures across SoCal

Scattered showers and lightning strikes arrived in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple beaches and putting much of Los Angeles County under a flood advisory.

Scattered showers and lightning strikes arrived in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple beaches and putting much of Los Angeles County under a flood advisory.

Scattered showers and lightning strikes arrived in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple beaches and putting much of Los Angeles County under a flood advisory.

Scattered showers and lightning strikes arrived in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple beaches and putting much of Los Angeles County under a flood advisory.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered showers and lightning strikes arrived in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of multiple beaches and putting much of Los Angeles County under a flood advisory.

Tropical moisture moving across the area is one source of the rainfall.

Although we saw warm temperatures earlier in the week, a mix of the tropical moisture and warm temps led to Tuesday's storms.

Lightning strikes and heavy rain led to multiple warnings across the southland, including a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning that have since expired.

However, the flash flood warning issued for much of the Inland Empire is set to expire Tuesday until after 7 p.m.

Desert spots are seeing flash flood warnings until after 8 p.m.

A flash flood advisory set to expire Tuesday at 7 p.m. was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura.

Thunderstorm clouds are bringing heavy downpours, strong winds and hail to the area.

About one to two inches of rain have come down, with the possibility of another inch throughout the evening.

Beach communities are seeing strong storm cells, forcing the temporary closure of beaches in Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Long Beach due to lightning in the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing rain, hail and lightning in multiple parts of the southland.

The storm is expected to taper off Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will begin to rise by the weekend.

FULL FORECAST HERE