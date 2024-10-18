Teen Uber passenger paralyzed after police chase leads to violent crash in Rancho Cucamonga

A 15-year-old got into an Uber with his friends to grab food, but his life changed in an instant when a driver fleeing police crashed into their car in Rancho Cucamonga.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two weeks after a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries he sustained after a horrific crash at the end of a police chase in Rancho Cucamonga, his family said he is paralyzed from the chest down.

However, they're holding out hope that Aadan Portillo will someday walk again.

"Seeing him in that condition and knowing that everything has changed for him and us, it's hard," said Ben Portillo, the victim's father. "It's hard to be able to absorb that, when the doctors are telling you he's not going to walk."

The crash happened on Oct. 5 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga. Aadan and three of his friends had ordered an Uber ride to go to In-N-Out.

But as their vehicle proceeded into the intersection, they were struck by a reckless driver fleeing from police who ran a red light.

Six people, including the two occupants of the suspect's vehicle, were hospitalized. Aadan's injuries were the most serious.

"We walked in, his eyes were open, he was alert, but the neurologist told us that he was paralyzed," Ben said. "It's hard because he's athletic... He's tall and athletic. He's musically inclined, popular and always surrounded by friends. You'll never see him alone."

Ben said his son is showing strength and positivity to the dozens of friends, family members and classmates who are visiting him in the hospital.

"Aaden's been impacting his friends in a positive way. He's a basketball player, and one of his friends said 'hey I can beat you now.' And he'll say, 'even like this, I can still beat you.' That attitude, that spirit, it's so contagious and it gives us strength."

Aaden's mother, Veronica Portillo, said her son's attitude is giving her strength.

"He's such a determined person," she said. "He's amazing."

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Aaden.