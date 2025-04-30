Rauw Alejandro becomes 1st Latin artist to sell out Intuit Dome 3 nights in a row

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Rauw Alejandro made history as the first Latin artist to sell out the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles for three consecutive nights, part of his acclaimed Cosa Nuestra World Tour.

The Latin GRAMMY-winning and 4x GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican star delivered electrifying performances to thousands of fans, many dressed in Cosa Nuestra's 1960s-inspired dress code.

Los Angeles was also the first stop to feature special guests, with Marconi Impara and Yan Block joining Alejandro to perform their hit "Espresso Martini" on Sunday and Monday night.

Before the shows, Alejandro surprised fans at a pop-up with Complex LA, handing out exclusive merch and greeting attendees.

The event featured limited-edition drops, including a PlayStation collaboration and collectible trading cards.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates his chart-topping album Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Albums chart and No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

This marks Alejandro's first tour with a live band, blending high-energy performance with an immersive narrative experience.