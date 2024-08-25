WATCH LIVE

Redondo Beach warns drivers of parking meter scam involving fake QR codes

City News Service logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 1:13PM
The fraudulent QR codes were recently discovered on about 150 parking meters affixed next to the legitimate ParkMobile and PayByPhone labels.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The city of Redondo Beach warned residents and visitors Saturday of a recent scam involving fake QR codes stuck to parking meters along the Esplanade and Riviera Village area.

The fraudulent QR codes were recently discovered on about 150 parking meters affixed next to the legitimate ParkMobile and PayByPhone labels. The fake code directed motorists to a "paybyphone'' website that prompted them to input their location and payment information.

Redondo Beach police officers inspected all of the city's parking meters and removed the fake codes, the city stated.

Anyone who feels they were defrauded was urged to call police at 310-379-2477 and file a report. Anyone who received a parking citation after making a payment on the fake QR code, may also call police.

Police also wanted to hear from anyone with information on the people believed responsible for the scam.

