Upland residents find camera hidden in yard, pointed at home

Residents of a neighborhood in Upland recently found a hidden camera in a yard pointed at a home.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California homeowners have been seeing a troubling trend way too often: Hidden cameras pointing at homes.

It happened recently in Upland. An ABC7 viewer tipped us off about a hidden camera found in a neighbor's yard.

Donna Miller says they don't know how long the camera was sitting there or who it was targeting. But they did report it to police.

The camera appeared to be deliberately placed in some bushes and covered in camouflage.

Law enforcement has previously issued warnings about such hidden cameras, saying they may be used by burglars to conduct surveillance on homes. Such cameras have been found this year in Santa Barbara, Alhambra and other communities.