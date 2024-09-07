Vigil held for innocent driver killed in violent Fontana crash

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family, friends and community members gathered for a vigil in Fontana Friday night to mourn the death of a 64-year-old man who was killed in a violent crash while a wanted suspect was fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers.

Loved ones gathered at the intersection of Beech and Cherry avenues where Richard Pshock was tragically struck and killed Wednesday afternoon.

"People we don't even know, they came. Thank you to everyone for showing up, for honoring my father, and that's just most important, just honoring his life," said Pshocks's daughter, Vanessa.

Pshock's family said the retired Air Force veteran, actor and voice actor was preparing to celebrate 44 years of marriage with his wife Eleanna, who was seen at the vigil wiping away tears at times.

"Already she's saying that she's going to need to keep busy and find those outlets and those things to fill that void because she was very close to her husband," family friend Liz Arteaga said.

Richard Pshock was on his way to a doctor's appointment when he was killed. He was in the intersection of Beech and Cherry avenues when Noe Armando Banuelos slammed into Pshock's Mustang with a Jeep Cherokee.

Dash cam video shows Pshock entering the intersection when Banuelos came flying through. The violent crash sent both vehicles across the road.

According to CHP, 32-year-old Benuelos fled from officers following a traffic stop for speeding on the 15 Freeway. During the stop, the officer learned Banuelos had a federal arrest warrant.

Baneulos sped away, getting off at the next exit, a short distance from the intersection where he slammed into Pshock.

The 64-year-old died at the scene while Banuelos tried to run away.

Banuelos was caught and arrested by responding officers then taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for injuries. However, while there, he managed to escape.

"The suspect was being prepared for transportation to a local jail," CHP Assistant Chief John Tyler said. "At some point, which we are still reviewing the circumstances, the suspect escaped."

Following a manhunt, Banuelos was re-arrested, still wearing a paper hospital gown and handcuffs.

Pshock's family and friends are relying on their strong faith to get them through their loss. They hope his full life overshadows his unfortunate passing.

"As tragic as this accident was, he will never be forgotten. He will never be remembered in that way. He will be remembered as a strong, mighty man of God," said Arteaga. "He served well, as a father, as a husband, as a servant of God, and his community."

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral expenses.