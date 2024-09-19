Rite Aid lockdown: SoCal store puts almost everything behind locked glass

A Rite Aid store in Compton is taking anti-shoplifting measures to an extreme, putting the majority of its merchandise behind locked glass cases.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- More and more stores across the Southland and the country are taking stricter measures to fight a growing epidemic of shoplifting.

At least one Rite Aid store in Compton appears to be taking security to the extreme.

The store on Long Beach Boulevard installed locked glass cases on every aisle, meaning a majority of items for sale apparently require the assistance of a store employee.

It's a sign of a growing and disturbing trend that's been seen in social media videos and news reports of shoplifters taking items from retailers without significant resistance by employees or security.

Some stores say they are legally powerless to take aggressive actions against shoplifters.

One California sheriff last year blasted Target, saying their policies limited his deputies' ability to stop shoplifters, with restrictions against handcuffing and processing suspects inside the store.

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper said deputies watched a woman take items off the shelves and return them at customer service, with no intervention by Target employees.

One California sheriff is calling out Target for what he describes as a lack of cooperation with law enforcement.

Lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the problem. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill putting tougher penalties on bigger theft schemes and smash-and-grab robberies.

And law enforcement agencies have formed task forces going after the big players in the theft market, such as the fences who buy and then resell stolen goods.