Sacramento sheriff calls out Target for limits on shoplifting enforcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- At a time of increasingly brazen retail theft, one California sheriff is calling out Target for what he describes as a lack of cooperation with law enforcement.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper posted on X about an encounter he had with the company recently in which his deputies were attempting to crack down on shoplifting.

He says the company asked for help but as they were setting up an operation at the store, they were given a series of restrictions that made the job very difficult.

"At the briefing, we were told by their head of regional security that we could not contact suspects inside the store; we could not handcuff suspects in the store; and if we arrested someone, they wanted us to (process) them outside... behind the store... in the rain. We were told they didn't want to create a scene inside the store and have people film it and put it on social media. They didn't want negative press. Unbelievable."

He added that his deputies saw a woman take items off the shelves and return them to customer service, which the store employees allowed to happen.

Cooper's complaints about the company's practices come at a time when many retailers, including Target, are increasingly locking up more merchandise behind glass to prevent theft.

Social media videos have shown many retail stores hit by shoplifters and flash mobs, sometimes with no resistance at all by store employees. Some retailers are even closing stores in cities like San Francisco just because of the increase in thefts and concerns about worker safety.